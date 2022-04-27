Orange Business links Siemens in 94 countries with SD-WAN

Orange Business Services has successfully migrated 1,168 of Siemen's locations in 94 countries to a secure SD-WAN infrastructure.

Overcoming potential implementation challenges during the pandemic, Orange Business Services, with its technology partner Cisco, has been able to now fully deliver one of the biggest SD-WAN deployments in the world across 94 countries.

“Siemens is a global company with offices and production sites all over the world, and we need a reliable and future-proof communications network. It’s a critical business enabler that has to be agile enough to evolve with our business,” emphasized Hanna Hennig, CIO, Siemens AG. “As a pioneer in innovation and technology, we set the highest standards for our transformation project. With the global capabilities, expertise and orchestration of Orange Business Services, we were able to successfully complete the massive deployment of Flexible SD-WAN, which delivers decisive advantages for our business and users alike, including a streamlined user experience with dynamic traffic routing for applications as well as dynamic bandwidth allocation.”

The seamless and secure SD-WAN coverage provides the foundation for a flexible Siemens security framework. This approach further increased Siemens’ abilities to effectively mitigate, detect and respond to risks.

"We are so pleased that Siemens chose Orange Business Services to be its trusted partner. Deploying, migrating and implementing this huge digital transformation project for Siemens and managing their critical global communications infrastructure underlines our end-to-end integrator expertise in delivering large-scale global projects. We have delivered on Siemens' objectives by combining SD-WAN technology with cloud-based services and solutions,” commented Aliette Mousnier-Lompre, Interim CEO at Orange Business Services.