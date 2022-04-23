Oracle Cloud boosts its VMware Solution with AMD EPYC

The latest release of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's (OCI's) VMware Solution, which is targeted at leading enterprises in finance and banking, retail, telecommunication, manufacturing, government, and global systems integrators, is adding the following features:

New E4 Dense bare metal AMD EPYC processor powered Compute shapes

Support for OCI File Storage as secondary storage that scales to 8 exabytes

Shielded VMware Instances to prevent ransomware attacks

Integration with OCI Monitoring and OCI Notification services using email, PagerDuty, and Slack

VMware product validations for vRealize Cloud Management, Site Recovery Manager, Horizon, and Tanzu.

Greater flexibility with E4 Dense AMD EPYC processor Compute shapes

OCI is releasing three new E4 Dense Compute shapes for Oracle Cloud VMware Solution with AMD EPYC processors available in 32-, 64-, and 128-core configurations to provide a more cost-effective path to the public cloud.

The Third Gen AMD EPYC processors offer a base clock frequency of 2.55 GHz and a max boost (maximum frequency achievable by any single core on the processor under normal operating conditions for server systems) of up to 3.5 GHz and up to 256 MB of L3 cache. These instances provide up to 2 TB of RAM, 100 Gbps of overall network bandwidth, and 54.4 TB of raw NVMe internal disk.

“AMD EPYC processors have enabled efficient and high-performance cloud computing solutions at OCI with the E4 instance launched in 2021, and now with the new E4 Dense instances we are growing the types of solutions powered by EPYC processors, like the newest Oracle Cloud VMware Solution,” said Lynn Comp, corporate vice president of cloud business at AMD. “Customers will not only have an easier path to the cloud for certified VMware workloads, but they will get the performance they expect from OCI compute shapes powered by AMD EPYC processors. We’re thrilled to work with OCI and VMware and look forward to growing customer adoption.”

https://blogs.oracle.com/cloud-infrastructure/post/announcing-the-oracle-cloud-vmware-solution-spring-release







