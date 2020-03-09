Oman Australia Cable nears completion

The final cable landing for the 10,000km Oman Australia Cable (OAC) was completed in Barka, Oman, marking a major milestone for the project.

OAC, which is now expected to be ready for service in July 2022, is set to become the only undersea cable to avoid the notorious Malacca Straits and is Australia’s first express undersea cable to EMEA, improving connectivity and resiliency between the regions.

SUBCO’s Founder Bevan Slattery said “I am incredibly excited to achieve this milestone and knowing the finish line is so close after what can only be described as some of the most extraordinary and challenging times I’ve ever seen in the industry. With all the landings completed we now move towards final splice and then final testing and commissioning”

Regarding the many challenges overcome during the project, Slattery added “This project could not have been completed without the commitment and persistence of our team and that of SubCom our key supplier.”

“To the SUBCO team, especially Lee Harper and Carlos Trujillo, thank you for your professionalism and commitment to our vision. To our Oman landing partners Omantel, led by CEO Talal Said Al Mamari and their VP Wholesale Sohail Qadir, thank you for your support during the entire project and helping enable our final landing. Finally, to David Coughlan and the system supply team at SubCom, thank you for continuing to deliver this project on schedule in these extraordinary times”, Slattery said.

“Our congratulations to the team at SUBCO for reaching this milestone," said David Coughlan, president of SubCom. "We are very appreciative of the opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities in a region that has traditionally provided challenges for cable installation. Throughout the OAC project, we've exhibited the flexibility, dependability, and expertise that make SubCom such a valuable partner for visionary companies like SUBCO."

https://www.subcom.com/documents/2022/SUBCO_OAC%20Final_Landing_Press_Release-28APRL2022.pdf