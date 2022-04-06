O-RAN releases Minimum Viable Plan 002

The O-RAN ALLIANCE announced the second release of specifications encompassing an O-RAN Minimum Viable Plan for products that meet the highest priority needs of operators.

O-RAN Release 001, released last year, focused on creating Open Interfaces that include Open Fronthaul, transport, hardware and cloud.

The new O-RAN Release 002 focuses on enabling Open Intelligence. Features in Release 002 include specifications for Traffic Steering, Quality of Service and Quality of Experience Optimization, RAN Slicing, and Service Management and Orchestration.

The 4 new specification titles comprise:

O-RAN R1 interface: General Aspects and Principles v1.0

O-RAN A1 interface: Test Specification v1.0

O-RAN Acceleration Abstraction Layer High-PHY Profiles v1.0

O-RAN Security Tests Specifications v1.0

Another 36 technical documents have been updated with extensions and new features. To learn more about the new and updated specifications, please read our web announcement. To access the O-RAN specifications, please visit our website.

In addition, the O-RAN Alliance plans to organize two global PlugFests in 2022 for its member companies and institutions.

