NTT DOCOMO signs with Oracle Cloud

NTT DOCOMO has adopted Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to build its new development environment for ALADIN (ALl Around DoCoMo INformation Systems), one of the largest customer information management systems in the world.

ALADIN supports DOCOMO’s more than 83 million subscriber base, handling all customer-related operations, such as membership and transactional data, credit checks, contract data and assignment of telephone numbers. DOCOMO’s customer information is rapidly expanding alongside the mobile operator’s ‘d POINT CLUB’ reward points program, growing numbers of traditional cell phone subscribers, and new customer touchpoints, such as chatbots and smart devices. To meet this business expansion and enable faster delivery of better services, DOCOMO is modernizing the ALADIN development environment by moving it to the cloud. As part of this, DOCOMO built a new development environment on OCI to serve approximately 300 developers.

As part of the cloud migration, DOCOMO has also moved its on-premises Oracle Database environment to Oracle Database Cloud Service on OCI.

Tadaaki Yoshida, Information Systems Department, NTT DOCOMO, INC., said, “Our goal is to ensure that ALADIN, a mission critical system which serves as NTT DOCOMO’s customer hub, operates in a reliable manner and delivers an excellent customer experience. The new environment on OCI supports development, coding, and integration testing. Its roll out has quickly proven how we can optimize our costs and improve developer productivity and efficiency through containerization and automation. The Oracle Cloud Free Tier also has allowed us to build the new environment quickly and at a lower cost. We plan to move the entire development environment to the cloud as we prepare for the future migration of our commercial environment and are looking forward to the evolution of the services and technologies provided on OCI.”

Toshimitsu Misawa, member of the board, corporate executive officer and president of Oracle Corporation Japan, said, “Companies across the world are continuing to modernize their business processes to meet changing market and regulatory conditions and customer demands. Key to their success is the wealth of customer information that sits at their very heart, like in the case of DOCOMO’s ALADIN. Having a development environment that enables the information to be leveraged quickly, securely and reliably, and that supports faster software development is a source of competitive advantage. Oracle recently launched Oracle Cloud for Telcos which enables telcos to build new applications or modernize existing workloads on OCI. OCI is gaining a strong reputation for enabling business evolution by providing the extensive developer-friendly services needed to help organizations build, deploy and manage the next generation of applications, and leverage game-changing technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.”

