NTT and SKY Perfect to build space computing network

NTT Corporation and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation agreed to establish a 50-50 joint venture company that will launch a novel integrated space computing network for optical data relay service.

The new company, called Space Compass, will build stratospheric and near-Earth space for ICT infrastructures to support a number of fields, including energy, environment and climate change, disaster prevention, marine infrastructure, and security

In FY2024, Space Compass will launch an optical data relay service for high-speed transmission to the ground via a geostationary orbit (GEO) satellite. This will carry a vast amount of diverse data collected in space by observation satellites. Existing services, which transmit data directly to ground stations, have communication capacity limits imposed by the use of radio waves as well as limits on the time at which ground stations can communicate with observation satellites. In contrast, optical transmission via a GEO will enable high-capacity, quasi-real-time data transmission.

https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2022/04/26/220426a.html