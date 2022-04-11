Netomnia secures £295 million for UK fibre rollout

Netomnia, a provider of full fibre broadband infrastructure based in the UK, secured £295 million in new funding led by DigitalBridge Investment Management. DigitalBridge’s equity investment will come alongside follow-on commitments from existing shareholders Soho Square Capital LLP and Advencap Limited.

Netomnia has achieved more than 130,000 premises passed since rollout commenced in 2020.

“We are thrilled to partner with DigitalBridge and benefit from their support and industry expertise as we work towards our target of one million premises passed in the next two years. We are scaling rapidly and aim to play an active role in unleashing the UK’s digital potential by delivering the benefits that come with multi-gigabit fibre broadband," states Jeremy Chelot, founder of Netomnia.

