NETGEAR cites COVID-induced lockdowns in China for sales dip

NETGEAR reported Q1 net revenue of $210.6 million, a decrease of 33.8% from the comparable prior year quarter.

First quarter 2022 GAAP operating loss of $58.5 million impacted by non-cash impairment charges of $44.4 million, or (27.8)% of net revenue, as compared to operating income of $31.3 million, or 9.9% of net revenue, in the comparable prior year quarter. First quarter 2022 non-GAAP net loss per diluted share was $0.28, as compared to net income per diluted share of $0.99 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Patrick Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NETGEAR, commented, “We ended the first quarter with net revenue of $210.6 million and non-GAAP operating margin of (4.4)%, within the range of our recently revised guidance. We continued to experience strong demand for our SMB products, especially on our ProAV switches; however, our ability to deliver meaningfully higher revenue was constrained by COVID-induced lockdowns in China which impacted supply of components to our supply chain partners. On the CHP side, we saw the continued year over year and sequential growth in end user sales of our super-premium mesh products represented by our Orbi 8 and Orbi 9. Meanwhile overall CHP sales were negatively impacted by the U.S. consumer WiFi market contracting from approximately 15% above 2019 levels entering the first quarter to roughly flat to 2019 exiting the first quarter. The lower top line performance negatively impacted our operating leverage and resulting margin performance in the quarter.”

Mr. Lo continued, “In spite of these challenges, it’s clear that our core long-term strategy of focusing on the premium, higher-margin segments of the WiFi mesh market and the ProAV revolution remains intact. As the pioneer of the Tri and Quad band WiFi segment we are seeing great reception of our $1,500 Quadband WiFi 6E Orbi. Buoyed by the success of our premium WiFi products, we ended the quarter with 627,000 paid subscribers for our services business and remain encouraged by this progress towards our full year target of 750,000 subscribers.”

