NeoPhotonics: strong growth in 400G, supply chain issues

NeoPhotonics reported Q1 2022 revenue of $89.3 million, up 47% year-over-year on growth in 400G and above capable products and up 11% quarter-over-quarter. Supply chain shortages negatively impacted revenue by approximately $10 million in the first quarter.

The company said demand remains strong, but supply chain constraints are likely to persists throughout 2022 and revenue will vary based on chip supply. First quarter revenue was approximately $10 million lower due to supply chain constraints. Supply chain impacts in the quarter were primarily shortages of analog and power semiconductors.

“Our business remains on a strong growth path with revenue of $89 million, 47% above the same quarter last year. Our 400G and above products grew more than 70% year-over-year, and now comprise 61% of total revenue, despite the impacts of semiconductor chip shortages. Moreover, we are now shipping production 400ZR coherent DCO module products to leading customers, and we have extended our product reach to higher speeds and to new applications, such as communications in low earth orbit satellites,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. “Looking forward, while we continue to see strong demand for our products, we also expect continuing challenges with IC chip supply shortages, which could materially impact our results near term.”

Mr. Jenks continued, “The Lumentum transaction, announced last November, remains on track having been approved by our shareholders and received antitrust clearance from US regulators. We believe Lumentum is an ideal partner to serve our customers on a larger scale and we look forward to securing regulatory approval in China and closing the transaction. Our 47% year on year revenue growth, non-GAAP operating profit and significant growth from western customers reflects our success in pivoting our business. We have overcome the loss of the majority of our revenue from our prior largest customer due to Department of Commerce restrictions, with growth from leading customers in high growth markets.”

Mr. Jenks concluded, “I would like to thank NeoPhotonics employees for their continued commitment, which over the years has built the Company’s strong technology leadership for high speed over distance applications and has resulted in the Company’s strong performance in the first quarter of 2022.”

NeoPhotonics Product Milestone Achievements

Products capable of use for 400G and above applications were 61% of revenue in Q1 2022

Demonstrated our QSFP-DD and OSFP coherent modules interoperate with multiple vendors’ products in the OIF 400ZR Interoperability Demonstration at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference

Introduced a radiation tolerant version of our Ultra-Pure Color Tunable Laser with enhanced flexible software to extend operating life in a radiation environment enabling use in Low Earth Orbit applications

Announced sampling of Open ZR+ QSFP-DD small form-factor pluggable coherent modules for Metro-Regional applications designed to enhance performance in hyperscale data center and telecom networks

Demonstrated Indium Phosphide components capable of 120 Gbaud operation supporting 800G applications within and between data centers (LR, ZR, and ZR+)

Announced cumulative shipments of more than 1 million single and quad 53 Gbaud PAM4 Driver ICs for 100G DR1 and 400G [DR4 and FR4] hyperscale data center networks

