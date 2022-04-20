NASA's Communications Services Project issues $278M in contracts

NASA selected six American satellite communications (SATCOM) providersto begin developing and demonstrating near-Earth space communication services that ultimately will replace the agency's near-Earth satellite fleet.

The combined value of NASA's Communications Services Project (CSP) funded agreements is $278.5 million. The funded companies are:

Inmarsat Government Inc . of Reston, Virginia, has been awarded $28.6 million. Inmarsat's proposed approach demonstrates a commercial radio frequency geostationary orbiting L-band relay network for low-rate SATCOM services to spacecraft and launch vehicles for routine missions, contingency operations, launch and ascent, and early operations phase communications.

Kuiper Government Solutions (KGS) LLC of Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded $67 million. Kuiper's proposed approach demonstrates a commercial optical low-Earth orbiting relay network for high- and- low-rate SATCOM services to spacecraft in low-Earth orbit for routine missions, contingency operations, and early operations phase communications.

SES Government Solutions of Reston, Virginia, has been awarded $28.96 million. SES's proposed approach demonstrates commercial radio frequency geostationary orbiting C-band and medium-Earth orbiting Ka-band relay networks for high- and- low-rate SATCOM services to spacecraft in low-Earth orbit for routine missions, contingency operations, launch and ascent, and early operations phase communications.

Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California, has been awarded $69.95 million. SpaceX's proposed approach demonstrates a commercial optical low-Earth orbiting relay network for high-rate SATCOM services to spacecraft in low-Earth orbit for routine missions, contingency operations, launch and ascent, and early operations phase communications.

Telesat U.S. Services LLC of Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded $30.65 million. Telesat's proposed approach demonstrates commercial radio frequency geostationary orbiting C-band and low-Earth orbiting Ka-band relay networks for high- and- low-rate communications services to spacecraft in low-Earth orbit for routine missions.

Viasat Incorporated of Carlsbad, California, has been awarded $53.3 million. Viasat's proposed approach demonstrates a commercial radio frequency geostationary orbiting Ka-band relay network for high- and low-rate communications services to spacecraft in low-Earth orbit for routine launch and missions.

"We are following the agency's proven approach developed through commercial cargo and commercial crew services. By using funded Space Act Agreements, we're able to stimulate industry to demonstrate end-to-end capability leading to operational service," said Eli Naffah, CSP project manager at NASA's Glenn Research Center. "The flight demonstrations are risk reduction activities that will develop multiple capabilities and will provide operational concepts, performance validation, and acquisition models needed to plan the future acquisition of commercial services for each class of NASA missions."

https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-industry-to-collaborate-on-space-communications-by-2025

https://www1.grc.nasa.gov/space/communications-services-program/#learn-more