MITRE Engenuity supports U.S. semiconductor R&D

MITRE Engenuity announced an agreement of principles with Intel, Micron, and Analog Devices to accelerate semiconductor research, development, and prototyping to build a more robust U.S. semiconductor industry.

The visio is to pursue a whole-of-nation approach for a more innovation-focused U.S. semiconductor industry and supply chain.

MITRE Engenuity is built on MITRE’s 60+ year history of serving as an independent, objective bridge and convener of government, industry, and academia, bringing together the whole of nation to tackle some of the biggest challenges to our national security.

“The semiconductor industry in the U.S. is at an inflection point. There has never been a more important time to come together as an industry to establish the path forward to advance the foundation of innovation that will help solve the nation’s biggest challenges,” said Ann Kelleher, PhD, executive vice president and general manager of Technology Development at Intel Corporation. “The Semiconductor Alliance is an open collaboration that will leverage current and future R&D investments by industry and government throughout the U.S. and will support the spirit of the CHIPS for America Act to re-establish American industry leadership.”

Laurie Giandomenico, PhD, MITRE chief acceleration officer and MITRE Engenuity leader, added, “The United States has an opportunity for generational impact in the face of growing strategic competition with China. By forging innovative partnerships based on trust and neutrality, Intel, Micron, Analog Devices, and MITRE Engenuity through the Semiconductor Alliance are aligning the interests of industry, government, and universities to collaborate and grow the semiconductor industry on U.S. soil.”

https://www.mitre.org/news/press-releases/intel-micron-analog-devices-join-mitre-engenuity-semiconductor-alliance