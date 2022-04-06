Milestone: Deutsche Telekom now has 5,000 5G antennas

Deutsche Telekom reports that its 5G rollout continues at pace with more than 5,000 antennas now part of its 5G network.

Around 350 new sites have been added in recent weeks.

In total, almost 1,700 sites make up the very fast 5G network.

The antennas transmit at the 3.6 gigahertz (GHz) frequency. The network can provide up to one gigabit per second for download speeds.

New additions to the list are locations from all over Germany, including Dülmen (North Rhine-Westphalia), Soltau (Lower Saxony), Annaberg-Buchholz (Saxony) and Freising (Bavaria).

As of now, the new 5G sites also support the latest 5G standalone technology. This already applies to all antennas transmitting in the 3.6 gigahertz band.

https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/5000-antennas-available-for-high-speed-5g-1002442