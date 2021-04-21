Mavenir establishes Open RAN Centre of Excellence in Germany

Mavenir has established an Open RAN Centre of Excellence centered in Bonn, with satellite teams in Düsseldorf and Munich to support European Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) with Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) engineering, planning, design, system integration and deployment.

Vishant Vora, President, Global Operations and Managed Services at Mavenir, said, “Mavenir’s Centre of Excellence in Germany is developing advanced Open RAN end-to-end skills, and supporting our German customers with localised support to accelerate Open RAN deployments.”

Puneet Sethi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of RAN Business at Mavenir, said, “This latest Centre of Excellence further extends access to Mavenir’s Open RAN expertise across Europe and complements existing R&D design centres of excellence in Sweden, the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom.”

Earlier in the year, Mavenir launched the comprehensive OpenBeam™ portfolio of O-RAN compliant radio products, which provide MNOs with Open RAN solutions spanning micro, macro, millimeter wave (mmWave), and massive MIMO (mMIMO) use cases.







