Marvell has shipped more than 3 million 400G switch ports to date

Marvell has more than doubled its growth year-over-year (YOY) in cloud data center Ethernet switch port shipments, based on 650 Group's quarterly switch report for Q4'21 released last month.

The company said its share of the overall data center switch market grew from 6% to 10% YOY and specifically within the 50G SerDes segment of switches, deployed by the fast-growing cloud infrastructure market, the company attained a record high of 31% share in Q4'21.

Notably, Marvell confirmed that it has shipped more than 3 million 400G switch ports to date.

"The continued, and growing, traction of Marvell's Teralynx switch family in tier-1 cloud data centers demonstrates its compelling value proposition for customers requiring the best possible application performance," said Guy Azrad, senior vice president and general manager, Switch Business Unit at Marvell. "Our Teralynx switches are built upon a highly efficient and scalable architecture which delivers the power efficiency and roadmap for 51.2 Tbps and beyond. Further, the Teralynx family is uniquely positioned for integration with Marvell's high-speed electro-optics offerings to bring a complete and better-together, end-to-end cloud solution."

"The Ethernet switch market reached a new all-time high in 4Q'21, exceeding a $9 billion per quarter run-rate for the first time, driven by cloud data centers," said Alan Weckel, founding analyst for 650 Group. "This past quarter, our research found that Marvell's market share reached 31% for 50G SerDes shipments, achieving the highest to date, with growth YoY at 104%."

"Our leading cloud data center customers have been ramping their volume deployments with Marvell's Teralynx switches and our optical modules to optimize their infrastructure," said Osa Mok, chief marketing officer at Innolight Technology. "Marvell brings a comprehensive switch and PAM4 electro-optics platform solution that complements our module capabilities to help our customers meet the bandwidth-intensive requirements of 400G connectivity."

"The surge in cloud infrastructure build-out is driving the demand for low-latency and high-performance networking solutions that can meet the exacting requirements for 400G and beyond connectivity," said Supriyo Dey, VP of Business Development at Eoptolink. "Marvell's cloud-optimized Teralynx switches along with our optical transceivers are addressing the increasing ramp from cloud data customers as they scale to volume deployments."

