Macquarie Asset Management to back NTT's data center expansions

NTT announced a strategic real estate partnership Macquarie Asset Management, a leading global technology services company, covering NTT's wholesale facilities across Europe and North America.

Under the arrangement, Macquarie Asset Management will have the opportunity to invest real estate capital alongside NTT as the company expands its data center footprint in Europe and North America.

NTT is one of the world's largest data center operators, with over 1,300 MWs of data center capacity today, including a large development pipeline of a 25% increase in capacity across more than 20 countries and regions globally.

Brett Robson, Global Head of Real Estate for Macquarie Asset Management, said: "We see this as a very attractive sector to invest in, given the exponential growth of global data and computing and the significant capital requirements for operators to keep up with user demand. We are delighted to partner with NTT, a leading data center operator, that has a global footprint and an exceptionally strong development and operational history."