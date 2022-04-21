LuminWave raises $20 million for solid-state LiDAR

LuminWave, a start-up based in Hangzhou, China, raised more than $20 million in Series B financing for its Si-photonics 4D LiDAR.

LuminWave develops unique Si photonics-based frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) coherent detection and solid-state scanning technologies and highly integrated LiDAR solutions. It currently has two product families: a solid-state large FOV (up to 120⁰x90⁰) Diversity Series (D-Series) and a FMCW 4D Foresight Series (F-Series).

The D-Series aims at collision avoidance and blind area detection applications for ADAS and autonomous driving as well as applications in industrial automation and smart infrastructures. Its large FOV, high resolution, compact size, and appealing price make it a perfect choice for a large variety of use cases. D1, the first product in this family, was released early last year and is currently in volume production. A next generation higher performance model is on its way.

The F-Series takes advantage of Si photonics-based solid-state FMCW to provide unique high accuracy,

"As more LiDARs are being deployed on the road, immunity from LiDAR crosstalk will become crucial to safety. Our FMCW LiDAR perfectly addresses this issue ," said Dr. Feng, CEO of LuminWave Technology.

