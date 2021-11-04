Lumentum ships first multi-junction VCSEL arrays for LiDARs

Lumentum introduced its M Series multi-junction VCSEL arrays for next-generation automotive, industrial LiDAR, and 3D sensing applications..

Lumentum's automotive qualified, high-performance M Series features peak powers suited for short- and long-range advanced mobility and industrial LiDAR applications. In addition to higher available power densities, extensive accelerated life testing of the multi-junction M Series has shown the same high reliability as single junction VCSEL devices already in volume production.

The first M Series product is a 905 nm 70 W multi-junction VCSEL array.

"The Lumentum M Series enable automotive and industrial customers to accelerate the development of next-generation LiDAR systems," said Alex Ju, Product Line Manager for 3D Sensing at Lumentum. "The M51-100, with its extremely small size, is a versatile solution applicable to a wide range of customer systems. We are excited to deliver industry-leading VCSEL technology with proven quality and volume manufacturing capability into the advanced mobility space and enable a greater range of industrial applications."

