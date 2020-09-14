Lumen launches 30 gigabit Ethernet in 40 markets

Lumen Technologies will begin offering Ethernet speeds at up to 30 Gbps in early May for its Lumen Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Lumen Cloud Connect and IP VPN services in nine cities across the U.S., later expanding to more than 40 cities by year end. T

"Internet of Things, augmented reality, voice and video apps – our customers want and need faster, more accessible bandwidth to support these technologies," said Miriana Martinova, Lumen VP, core network solutions. "We've committed to investing in a 100-gigabit metro network across the country. This focus will equip our next-generation architecture with faster Ethernet speeds. Lumen's network investments will enable our Lumen Platform to deliver the applications and data businesses need."

Lumen's Ethernet upgrades meet Metro Ethernet Forum's (MEF) 3.0 standards which helps deliver enhanced performance management and end-to-end service visibility both on- and off-net.

New markets gaining access to Ethernet speeds up to 30 gigabits across Lumen's metro architecture include Columbus, Ohio; Houston, Texas; Kansas City, Mo.; Nashville, Tenn.; Orlando, Fla.; Philadelphia, Pa.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Salt Lake City, Utah and Seattle, Wash.

Markets recently enabled with these speeds include Atlanta, Ga.; Chicago, Ill.; Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colo.; Ft Lauderdale, Fla.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Newark, N.J.; Sunnyvale, Calif. and Washington, D.C.

https://www.lumen.com/en-us/networking/ethernet.html







