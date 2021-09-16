Lightwave Logic cites hybrid polymer-silicon photonics innovation

Lightwave Logic announced the publication of a U.S. patent application on a new invention that will simplify polymer modulator fabrication when integrated with silicon photonics for high-volume foundry manufacturing applications.

The company said its patent application - entitled "TFP (thin film polymer) optical transition device and method," - illustrates the design of a simpler to fabricate, lower cost hybrid integrated photonics chip using electro-optic polymers which are more advantageous for high-volume production. The essence of the invention is a hybrid polymer-silicon photonics engine that fits into fiber optic transceivers (either pluggable or co-packaged) that are used in the routers, servers and network equipment that are proliferating with the growth of data centers, cloud computing and optical communications capacity.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic commented, "This patent application is core to our drive to provide a hybrid integrated photonics platform to boost the performance of silicon photonics technologies using our proprietary electro-optic polymers. The patent application teaches the simplicity of fabricating the design in standard large volume silicon foundries, further simplifying manufacturing for our foundry partners.

