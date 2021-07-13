Lightpath activates diverse route between Ashburn and NY Metro

Lightpath announced a new regional long-haul route cbetween the data center epicenter of Ashburn, Virginia, and the New York Metro area.

This 300-mile route is geographically diverse from existing Lightpath routes between New York and Ashburn. Lightpath will offer flexible bandwidth options along the route up to 800 Gbps optical transport. In addition, customers can directly connect to major cloud providers in the Ashburn area, as well as critical area data centers, presenting further options for their network strategies.

Lightpath's 19,000-mile metro network covers New York City, New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Lightpath recently upgraded its all-fiber network optical services to the latest Ciena technologies.

"Our new Ashburn route is extremely important to many of our customers who need reliable connectivity between these major technology centers. Offering a geographically diverse route between New York and Ashburn is a perfect complement to the routes we already offer between these regions," commented Phil Olivero, Lightpath CTO. "We know that companies using connectivity between Ashburn data centers and New York data centers demand the highest levels of connectivity, reliability and performance. Combining this new route with our existing routes, all with our latest network technologies, is as good as it gets."

http://www.lightpathfiber.com

