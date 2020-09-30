Thursday, April 7, 2022

Lightbits adds key exec to its team

Thursday, April 07, 2022  ,  

Lightbits Labs, a start-up based in San Jose, California focused on NVMe over TCP (NVMe/TCP) software-defined storage, has appointed Charla Bunton-Johnson as its new Vice President of Global Alliances and Channel. 

Before joining Lightbits, Bunton-Johnson worked at Telos, NVIDIA, Symantec, and Hitachi Global Storage Technologies. In addition, Charla is a member of Chief, a private network specifically designed for senior women leaders to strengthen their leadership journey, cross-pollinate ideas across industries, and affect change from the top-down.

“This key appointment combined with our technical expertise in private, public, and edge cloud storage provide the backbone that partners can leverage to serve the market more effectively. Charla has a wealth of experience in the channel and building programs for partners to deliver value through technology-driven leadership. We have exciting opportunities ahead of us, and we are looking forward to Charla’s influence in increasing the footprint of Lightbits as the partner of choice for a high-performance cloud data platform,” said Kam Eshghi, Chief Strategy Officer at Lightbits.

A key focus for Bunton-Johnson will be the collaboration with Intel. Lightbits software-defined storage when combined with Intel high-performance hardware—Xeon Scalable processors, Intel Optane Persistent memory (PMem), and Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters—delivers the ultimate in performance, resilience, and scalability while lowering cost.

https://www.lightbitslabs.com

Intel and Lightbits Labs targets NVMe over Fabrics TCP

Wednesday, September 30, 2020    

 Intel announced a partnership with Lightbits Labs focused on disaggregated storage solutions. The partnership includes technical co-engineering, go-to-market collaboration and an Intel Capital investment in Lightbits Labs. Lightbits, which is based in Israel, delivers high-performance shared storage across servers while providing high availability and read-and-write management designed to maximize the value of flash-based storage. Lightbits...

READ MORE

Lightbits delivers software-defined NVMe/TCP storage for VMware

Wednesday, September 29, 2021    

Lightbits Labs, a start-up that offers NVMe-based, scalable and software-defined elastic block storage, completed a rigorous certification of LightOS with VMware vSphere 7 Update 3 and will be listed on the VMware Compatibility Guide. Lightbits' LightOS is a scalable, efficient NVMe/TCP storage solution with intelligent flash management. The company claims its solution improves flash endurance by up to 20X and delivers performance that is equivalent...

READ MORE

Lightbits awarded U.S. patent for NVMe/TCP overprovisioning

Tuesday, July 13, 2021    

Lightbits Labs, a start-up based in San Jose, California focused on NVMe over TCP (NVMe/TCP) software-defined storage, has been assigned a patent (11,03,6626) for “a method and system to determine an optimal over-provisioning ratio.”The abstract of the patent (11,03,6626) published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office states: A system and a method of managing over-provisioning (OP) on non-volatile memory (NVM) computer storage media including...

READ MORE