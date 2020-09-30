Lightbits adds key exec to its team

Lightbits Labs, a start-up based in San Jose, California focused on NVMe over TCP (NVMe/TCP) software-defined storage, has appointed Charla Bunton-Johnson as its new Vice President of Global Alliances and Channel.
Before joining Lightbits, Bunton-Johnson worked at Telos, NVIDIA, Symantec, and Hitachi Global Storage Technologies. In addition, Charla is a member of Chief, a private network specifically designed for senior women leaders to strengthen their leadership journey, cross-pollinate ideas across industries, and affect change from the top-down.
“This key appointment combined with our technical expertise in private, public, and edge cloud storage provide the backbone that partners can leverage to serve the market more effectively. Charla has a wealth of experience in the channel and building programs for partners to deliver value through technology-driven leadership. We have exciting opportunities ahead of us, and we are looking forward to Charla’s influence in increasing the footprint of Lightbits as the partner of choice for a high-performance cloud data platform,” said Kam Eshghi, Chief Strategy Officer at Lightbits.
A key focus for Bunton-Johnson will be the collaboration with Intel. Lightbits software-defined storage when combined with Intel high-performance hardware—Xeon Scalable processors, Intel Optane Persistent memory (PMem), and Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters—delivers the ultimate in performance, resilience, and scalability while lowering cost.
