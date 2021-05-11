LF Networking highlights progress with its 5G Super Blueprint

LF Networking cited progress with its 5G Super Blueprint, a community-driven integration/illustration of multiple open source initiatives, projects, and vendors coming together to show use cases.

The 5G Super Blueprint is now integrated across additional projects––including Magma (1.6), EMCO, and Anuket––building open source components applicable to a variety of industry use cases. Preliminary scoping for future integrations with the O-RAN Software Community have begun, setting the stage for end-to-end open source interoperability from the core through the RAN and future compliance activities.

Meanwhile, the L3AF project has been inducted into the LF Networking umbrella. L3AF is an open source project, developed by Walmart, housing solutions in the realm of eBPF (a revolutionary technology that allows us to run sandboxed programs in an operating system kernel) that provides complete life-cycle management of eBPF programs with the help of an advanced control plane that has been written in Golang. The control plane orchestrates and composes independent eBPF programs across the network infrastructure to solve crucial business problems. L3AF's eBPF programs include load-balancing, rate limiting, traffic mirroring, flow exporter, packet manipulation, performance tuning, and many more. L3AF joined the Linux Foundation in fall of 2021 and has now been inducted into the LF Networking project umbrella.

LFN also added the following new silver members: ATOS, include: ATOS, GenXComm, Keysight Technologies, and Telaverge Communications.

"As the LF Networking community rolls into its fourth year as an umbrella project organization, we are pleased to see robust efforts focused on securing 5G across multiple project & foundations as we welcome even more industry-leading organizations to the project," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "It's the robust and diverse set of member companies that enable LFN's collaborative innovation into the future of 5G and networking."