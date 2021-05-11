LF Networking cites carrier momentum with ONAP and OpenDaylight

LF Networking (LFN) announced the ONAP Honolulu release -- the eighth distribution of the Open Network Automation PlatformONAP Honolulu highlights:More Cloud Native Functionality. Honolulu brings cloud native functionality with seamless configuration of Helm based CNFs and K8s resources. This new functionality includes health checks and is implemented in the Controller Design Studio (CDS) and MutliCloud projects. An ONAP cloud native task force meets...