Kyocera unveiled plans to build the largest manufacturing facility it has ever operated in Japan, expanding production capacity for components including organic semiconductor packages and crystal device packages.

The new facility, which will open in October 2023, will provide a 4.5-fold increase in production capacity for organic packages at the Sendai Plant Campus, as well as a substantial increase in capacity for crystal device packages.

Kyocera cites rising demand for its organic semiconductor packages and crystal device packages from 5G applications as well as automotive cameras and high-performance processors used in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.