KKR to acquire Barracuda Networks from Thoma Bravo

KKR, a leading global investment firm, agreed to Barracuda Networks from Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, Barracuda offers a broad suite of cybersecurity solutions across email protection, application security, network security and data protection that can be deployed and managed in both cloud and hybrid environments. The company focuses on serving small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and has more than 200,000 customers worldwide.

“We believe that with the support of KKR, we will continue to invest in growth and foster a culture that gives our team the resources and inspiration to continue to create and deliver the next generation of leading cybersecurity solutions for our customers and partners,” said Hatem Naguib, CEO of Barracuda. “We are very appreciative of Thoma Bravo’s support and very excited to be working with KKR on this next phase of Barracuda’s journey.”

http://wwwbarracuda.com



