Kioxia builds new fab for its 3D flash memory

Kioxia held a groundbreaking ceremony for a state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication facility (Fab2) at its Kitakami Plant in Iwate Prefecture, Japan.

The new facility will contribute towards possible expansion of production of its proprietary 3D flash memory BiCS FLASHTM at the Kitakami Plant. Construction of the Fab2 facility is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The Fab2 facility will have an earthquake-absorbing structure and environmentally friendly design that utilizes advanced energy saving manufacturing equipment and renewable energy sources. In addition, an administration building will be constructed to accommodate the control management and technical departments in response to the increased staff.

“As a leader in memory, this Fab2 facility will become Kioxia’s key manufacturing hub to produce our memory products at scale. We are planning to introduce automated in-facility transfers and advanced production control to make Fab2 a truly world-class smart fabrication facility,” said Nobuo Hayasaka, President and CEO, Kioxia.

https://about.kioxia.com/en-jp/news/2022/20220323-1.html