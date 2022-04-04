Keysight intros 120 Giga Baud Bit Error Ratio Test (BERT)

Keysight Technologies introduced a new 120 Giga Baud (GBd) High-Performance Bit Error Ratio Test (BERT) solution (M8050A) for validating next generation chip deployments of up to 120 GBd for 1.6 Tbps designs.

Keysight said its solution addresses the higher loss and distortions when moving from 112 Gbps per lane to 224 Gbps per lane by enabling more test margin.

Keysight’s new M8050A BERT benefits:

A deep level of integration simplifies setup and delivers reliable verification of designs at all speed grades with the combination of 120 GBd Pattern Generator, coupled with high signal integrity​.

Saves time and investment by providing flexibility with license upgradeable hardware when test requirements change. Software extensions within the M8070B BERT system software open the application space to support upcoming technologies with full connection to automation software.​

Keysight’s Infiniium 80 GHz UXR oscilloscope as an acquisition-based Error-Analyzer in combination with M8050A, provides a comprehensive bit error ratio tester up to 120 GBd that supports non return to zero (NRZ) and pulse amplitude modulation (PAM) 4, as well as PAM 6/8, which is likely required in 1.6T environment.

Keysight’s industry experts, coupled with a proven automation framework, deliver test consulting for the latest and emerging markets with close connection to standards bodies.​

“From fully automated dark factories, closed loop digital twins to the metaverse, today’s applications and services generate vast amounts of artificial intelligence workloads. New electrical and optical designs are required to handle these workloads and make progress towards sustainability, achieving climate goals,” said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Network and Data Center business. “We are pleased with Keysight’s continuous efforts to deliver first-to-market solutions that support our customers in achieving these goals.”

https://www.keysight.com/us/en/product/M8050A/120-gbd-high-performance-bert.html