AMD's decision to acquire Pensando has given the market 1.9 billion reasons to believe that data processing units (DPUs) and the SmartNICs they enable are indeed a really HOT networking idea.

Join us as we explore solutions from the leading players in our upcoming 2022 Infrastructure Acceleration showcase and report.

If you would like to contribute to our series, please reach out to us at research@avidthink.com or sales@avidthink.com

https://youtu.be/dHhrvkShU3I