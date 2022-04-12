Japan's TOYO Corp to harness ADVA’s optical cesium atomic clock

TOYO Corporation has deployed ADVA's Oscilloquartz optical cesium atomic clock solution to enable R&D institutions to achieve new levels of accuracy in network synchronization.

ADVA’s optical cesium atomic clock leverages advanced optical-pumping techniques. This enables the device to optimize both time delivery performance and product lifetime.

ADVA says that by utilizing cesium atoms in a much more efficient way than legacy magnetic cesium clocks, the technology provides better performance and optimum stability for over 10 years.

“TOYO Corporation’s selection of our industry-first optical cesium atomic clock highlights the difference that this device is about to make in a wide range of fields. From metrology to industrial control and positioning, critical applications need extremely high levels of accuracy and availability. No solution on the market comes close to our optical cesium atomic clock in terms of precision, stability, long lifetime and robust design,” commented Erik Lindberg, VP of sales, APAC at ADVA. “We’re delighted that our solution is being used to support cutting-edge research in Japan. It proves how the timing accuracy requirements of tomorrow are achievable today.”

“As a company that leads the world in advanced test and measurement systems, we appreciate the impact that ADVA’s Oscilloquartz optical cesium atomic clock can make. By providing ultra-stable and precise frequency information, we’re enabling major research institutes to achieve unprecedented levels of timing accuracy,” said Hiroaki Tokumichi, division manager of TOYO Corporation. “Highly precise synchronization is essential in many different fields such as 5G and automated driving. The accuracy that ADVA’s technology brings could impact social infrastructure applications in power and transport and be key to the future of disaster prevention. Along with its compact design, that’s what made it the most suitable solution available.”

