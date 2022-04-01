Italtel appoints Benedetto Di Salvo as CEO

Italtel appointed Benedetto Di Salvo as its new CEO and confirmed Claudio Calabi in the role of Chairman.

Di Salvo, former head of Sirti's Digital Solutions Business Unit, began his career in the aerospace and plant engineering sector and then moved on to the world of ICT, where in 30 years he held global roles with some of the main multinational companies in the sector such as Nokia, Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei and Ericsson. Di Salvo takes over from Stefano Pileri, who leaves the CEO position after 12 years in the role.

Italtel also noted the entry of new shareholders – PSC Group, Clessidra Capital Credit and TIM Group.

Italtel's share capital is now held 54% by the PSC Group, 28% by the Clessidra Capital Credit fund and 18% by the TIM Group. The transaction on Italtel carried out by the three shareholders involves a capital increase of 56.3 million euro, of which approximately 48 million euro will be in cash.

"I am honoured by the opportunity to lead Italtel, an Italian excellence that I have always admired for its history, strong technological skills and DNA focused on innovation - says Benedetto Di Salvo, CEO Italtel - We intend to accelerate a transformation process to return to sustainable growth. We will expand our presence in the public and private enterprise sectors, leveraging diversified expertise and proprietary solutions in cloud, cyber, networking, multimedia, IoT, 5G and automation. We will continue to be focused on TelCo providers by supporting their plans to evolve their services and core networks, transport and UBB access (FTTH and 5G). We will focus on foreign markets that have greater potential."

