IP Infusion cites Q1 momentum

IP Infusion said its network operating system platform, OcNOS, attracted 20 new customers in 1Q 2022 and now has 160 unique paying customers.

The company reports heightened demand for its Provider Edge and Aggregation Router, which yielded a 60 percent increase in new orders representing five times the revenue growth posted in 1Q 2021.

First quarter customer wins announced include Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), Mobicom, uGrid and Kazakhtelecom. IP Infusion also launched in 1Q 2022 several new global business partnerships including Jabil, Distri X, Syncworks, Aircom, Netier, and SoftNet Solutions.

“It’s gratifying to leverage our momentum in 2021 into a powerful growth trajectory continuing in 2022, especially in the Provider Edge and Aggregation Router space,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “By delivering a carrier-grade, open disaggregated network operating system platform, IP Infusion enables network operators to break vendor lock-in and deploy best-in-class technologies that unleash unprecedented innovation.”







