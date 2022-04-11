IOWN Global Forum's Vision 2030 Roadmap

The IOWN Global Forum, which is pursuing the vision of an Innovative Optical and Wireless Network based on next generation photonics-based technologies, published its Vision 2030 Roadmap. The consortium said has completed Phase 1 of its mission and is now moving onto Phase 2, which includes designing Proof of Concepts for some of the world’s most advanced communications technologies.

“We are progressing steadily towards achieving our 2030 goals for a more connected world,” said Katsuhiko Kawazoe, Ph.D., President and Chairperson of the board, IOWN Global Forum. “The finalization of our Roadmap and other key work items showcases how far we’ve come and a path for delivering the communications infrastructure of tomorrow. Now more than ever, this is the ideal time for innovators to join with us to build the future.”

The Vision 2030 Roadmap summarizes the group’s plan to realize reliable, high-speed, low-latency data and communications paths over an all-optical data transport layer using a data-centric infrastructure. The IOWN Global Forum’s technical reference documents focus on the network architecture framework and methodologies for moving data in faster and more energy-efficient ways than what is available today.

Now the organization’s focus will shift to developing the technical specifications needed to build reference implementations and Proof of Concepts based on adopting IOWN technologies. The learnings gained from these next work items will inform a clearer view of how the group’s technical concepts, such as Open All-Photonics Network (Open APN), Data-Centric Infrastructure (DCI), and Data Hub, will be implemented in future real-world applications.

In addition, the IOWN Global Forum said it will continue to build new liaison relationships with other organizations to align and complement the various aspects of its respective work and standardization efforts.

https://iowngf.org/white-papers/



