Investment firm acquires Unitas Global's connectivity business

Digital Alpha Advisors, a leading digital infrastructure investment firm, has acquired Unitas Global's Connectivity Business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Unitas Global is a network service provider offering automated ubiquitous edge access to cloud everywhere with an automated design and pricing platform, Unitas Nexus.

The company will continue to operate under the name Unitas Global and the current management team will continue.

"The acquisition of Unitas Global's Connectivity Business assets is a further demonstration of Digital Alpha's commitment to digital infrastructure and the next generation of networking," Digital Alpha Managing Partner, Rick Shrotri, shares. "The global data networking marketplace offers a significant opportunity for companies with the vision and the capability to enable critical end-to-everywhere services. We look forward to adding Unitas Global’s Connectivity Business assets to our portfolio and building on its already strong foundation."

"The disruptive nature of Unitas' twin-pillar strategy has become increasingly self-evident in the market. The team is ready to take on the next chapter, partnering with Digital Alpha and its portfolio companies, to become the market leader redefining agile connectivity solutions for the enterprise," states Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global. Grant Kirkwood, Co-founder and CTO of Unitas Global, adds, "We are extremely excited to invest in the further development of our proprietary Unitas Global technologies, including Unitas Nexus™ and Unitas Reach™, to support our customers globally."

