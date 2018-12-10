Interface Masters develops switch with Intel Tofino 2 + AMD EPYC 2

Interface Masters Technologies introduced a network switch based on the Intel Tofino 2 P4-programmable switch fabric (12.8Tb) and a Dual AMD EPYC 2 Milan 64-core offload processors.

“Interface Masters is an OEM hardware solutions provider. Our new Tahoe 2664-ZR1 is entirely designed and manufactured in the USA – our hardware is never compromised and always secure,” says Interface Masters VP Product, Brian Shannon. “AMD’s EPYC 2 Milan CPU is a powerhouse and the Intel Tofino 2 switch supports an incredible out-of-the-box software suite. The switch is manufactured, tested and shipped from San Jose, California – and ready for our customer’s software load.”

Software configurations include white box with ONIE SDK and a complete hardware specific SDK tool set for custom development. Intel Deep Insight, Intel P4 Studio SDE, development tools and software partner solutions are available. Interface Masters also currently offers SONiC, DENT and Stratum support for Intel Tofino 2.







