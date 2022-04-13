Intel commits to Net-Zero emissions in global operations by 2040

Intel pledged to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its global operations by 2040, to increase the energy efficiency and lower the carbon footprint of Intel products and platforms with specific goals, and to work with customers and industry partners to create solutions that lower the greenhouse gas footprint of the entire technology ecosystem.

To realize this ambitious goal, Intel has set the following interim milestones for 2030:

Achieve 100% renewable electricity use across its global operations.

Invest approximately $300 million in energy conservation at its facilities to achieve 4 billion cumulative kilowatt hours of energy savings.

Build new factories and facilities to meet U.S. Green Building Council LEED program standards, including recently announced investments in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Launch a cross-industry R&D initiative to identify greener chemicals with lower global warming potential and to develop new abatement equipment.

“The impact of climate change is an urgent global threat. Protecting our planet demands immediate action and fresh thinking about how the world operates. As one of the world's leading semiconductor design and manufacturing companies, Intel is in a unique position to make a difference not only in our own operations, but in a way that makes it easier for customers, partners and our whole value chain to take meaningful action too,” states Pat Gelsinger, Intel chief executive officer.

https://www.intc.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/1539/intel-commits-to-net-zero-greenhouse-gas-emissions-in-its



