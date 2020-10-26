India's HFCL Limited teams with IP Infusion for 5G RAN portfolio

HFCL Limited, which operates optical fiber Cable manufacturing plants at Hyderabad and Goa, is working with IP Infusion on a new portfolio of 5G products for the Radio Access Network (RAN) and Transport. Ghe 5G Transport products include Cell Site Router, DU (Distributed Unit) Aggregation Router, and CU (Centralized Unit) Aggregation Router.

The companies say that IP Infusion’s OcNOS integrated with HFCL-designed high-performance 5G Transport routers will improve network efficiencies and optimize telecom infrastructure as 5G rollout accelerates. The 5G Transport router portfolio with IP Infusion’s network OS showcasesinnovations in multiple areas, including segment routing protocol for significantly increased scalability, closed loop automation for continuous analytics optimizing the end user experience, and increased power efficiencies. To detect and prevent security threats, a simplified configuration interface delivers the benefits of maximum server hardening. HFCL managed the full cycle from concept to design to implementation, tailoring the solution for the specific needs of market use cases both for India and global customers.

HFCL’s 5G Transport products are based on merchant silicon, network dis-aggregated architecture, and on open standards like TIP (Telecom Infra Project), and OCP (Open Compute Project).

“This strategic partnership signals a huge step forward in our goal to help operators modernize their 5G transport network which is critical for the successful rollout of 5G services,” said Mahendra Nahata, HFCL Managing Director. “We are pleased to partner with IP Infusion, and trust their exemplary record of flexibility, reliability and collaboration will equip us to bring a highly efficient and future-proof solution to our market and to the rest of the world.”

“OcNOS combined with HFCL’s proven hardware will revolutionize India’s telecom industry, allowing for the deployment of new services quickly based on tested, and validated open networking,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “This strategic partnership will also comply with the Make in India initiative and is a major milestone in bringing open architecture, broad access and innovation as 5G becomes a reality in India and global markets.”







