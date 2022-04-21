Hurricane Electric deploys POP at CoreSite Boston

Hurricane Electric deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) at CoreSite BO1 data center in Boston. It is Hurricane Electric’s second PoP in Boston. The facility is located at 70 Inner Belt Rd, Somerville, MA.

CoreSite BO1 serves a wide variety of sectors, offering access to leading network, cloud and IT providers. The facility has over 253,000 square feet of data center space and can support high-density, computer-intensive requirements, and can scale from cabinets and cages to private suites. The facility offers a 100% uptime SLA, supported by an operations team and 24x7x365 security.

“We’re excited to launch our second Point of Presence in Boston,” said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. “Hurricane Electric looks forward to offering Greater Boston’s bustling economy increased connectivity options to meet their demanding network requirements.”







