Huawei reports Q1 sales of CNY131 billion, down 13.8% yoy

Huawei reported Q1 2022 revenue of CNY131 billion in revenue (approx US$19.80 billion), with a net profit margin of 4.3%.

"In Q1, our overall business results were in line with forecasts. Our consumer business was heavily impacted, and our ICT infrastructure business experienced steady growth," said Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman. "We have yet again increased our investment in R&D to harness the momentum of our innovation and create new value for customers."

"As always, we want to thank our customers and partners for their ongoing trust and support," Hu added. "In 2022, we still face a challenging and complicated business environment. Despite considerable operational challenges, we will work more closely with our customers and partners around the world to overcome adversity."