Huawei appoints Meng Wanzhou as 1 of 3 rotating chairs

Huawei has appointed Ms. Meng Wanzhou as one of three Deputy Chairs/Rotating Chairs of the company's Board of Directors, alongside Mr. Xu Zhijun and Mr. Hu Houkun (Ken).

Under the company's unique Rotating Chairman system, Ken Hu will serve as Rotating and Acting Chairman of Huawei from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

Ken Hu joined Huawei in 1990 and has served as President of Huawei's China market, Regional President of Huawei Latin America, President of Global Sales, Chairman of the Board of Huawei USA, Chief Sales and Service Officer, and Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer.

Meng Wanzhou is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. She also serves as Chief Financial Officer of the company. In September 2021, she reached an agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, resolving claims of the long running legal issues that had kept her under house arrest in Vancouver since December 2018. As a result, the U.S. Department of Justice withdrew its request to the Ministry of Justice of Canada that Meng be extradited to the United States. She subsequently returned to China.



