HPE targets RAN Automation and Orchestration

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a service management and orchestration solution that provides multi-vendor management and automation for Radio Access Networks (RANs).

HPE RAN Automation is a pre-integrated cloud-native solution, delivered as a service. It leverages HPE operations support systems and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies to offer zero-touch management of multi-vendor RAN infrastructure. The solution orchestrates the full life-cycle of both virtual Distributed Units (vDUs) and virtual Centralized Units (vCUs), enabling operators to dynamically configure radio frequency parameters and optimize the use of radio access resources and spectrum.

“While the direction towards the open disaggregated RAN is clear, many operators will have to manage a mixture of existing 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, virtualized RAN and Open RAN solutions over the next few years,” said Tom Craig, VP and GM, HPE Communications Technology Group. “The winners will be those who embrace automation and commit to a disaggregated, open, multi-vendor future. Building on our experience gained from one of the largest RAN disaggregation deployments in the industry, HPE RAN Automation provides a pre-integrated, truly open, fully vendor agnostic solution that addresses existing, pure Open RAN and traditional networks. With this latest innovation, we are introducing a zero-touch operational experience to manage the ever-growing complexity, accelerate roll out and optimize multi-vendor radio access networks.”

HPE RAN Automation highlights:

Fully-automated lifecycle management with AI/ML powered assurance – detects anomalies, predict failures, correlate information across the hardware and software layers, perform advanced analytics and send actionable signals to the appropriate components to take action according to the specific use cases.

A single secure web user interface – allows operators to interact with the different functions of the platform with single sign-on authentication.

A consistent set of management capabilities across heterogeneous hosting environments, compliant with ETSI specifications – supports operators by providing the ability to onboard and deploy third party RAN vDU and vCU network functions.

HPE RAN Automation follows the principles of O-RAN Alliance’s Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) architecture which provides the capability to provision, monitor and operate all layers of the disaggregated RAN from infrastructure to RAN software. Furthermore, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices ensure that HPE RAN Automation is constantly updated according to the latest O-RAN standards and integrates seamlessly with the latest software updates from RAN partners.

https://www.hpe.com/telco/openran