GRC raises $28 million for data center immersion cooling

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) announced $28 million in Series C funding for its single-phase immersion cooling for data centers. GRC is based in Austin, Texas, and was founded in 2009.

The latest investment round was led by South Korea-based SK Lubricants. This most recent equity investment brings the company’s total funding to date to $43 million.

GRC cited a number of milestones over the past year, including a collaboration with Intel, significant end-user deployments with GRC Global Alliance Partners Dell and Vertiv in the financial services, telecommunications, and HPC sectors, the establishment of a UK subsidiary, installation of its ICEraQ Series 10 at the Texas Advanced Computing Facility, its recently initiated pilot program allowing data center operators to take liquid immersion cooling for a test drive, and last year’s launch of the first annual Liquid Immersion Cooling Awareness Month.

“As the AI, the VR and the self-driving industries are gaining traction, the high-density data center market is expected to grow dramatically,” said Cha Gyu-tak, CEO of SK Lubricants. “Not only will this equity investment in GRC maximize cooperation between the two companies, it will also help accelerate broader adoption of liquid immersion cooling by data centers and position us to be the first mover in the market, while helping us grow into a liquid-based thermal management solution provider.”

https://www.grcooling.com



