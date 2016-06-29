Google's Topaz cable to link Canada and Japan

Google unveiled plans for Topaz, the first-ever fiber cable to connect Canada and Asia.
Notably, the eastern-end of Topaz will use the original cable landing station in Vancouver employed by the 1960s era Commonwealth Pacific Cable System (COMPAC), a copper undersea cable linking Vancouver with Honolulu (United States), Sydney (Australia), and Auckland (New Zealand).
In a blog post, Bikash Koley,VP and Head of Google Global Networking and Head of Technology and Strategy, also notes that the Google consulted and partnered with First Nations communities in Canada on the project.
https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/topaz-subsea-cable-connects-canada-and-asia
Pacific Light subsea cable gets U.S. green light
Google and Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook) reached an agreement with Team Telecom (U.S. Departments of Justice, Defense, and Homeland Security) on how to protect data on the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN) system, an undersea fiber optic cable system that will connect the United States, Taiwan and the Philippines. “These agreements enable Google and Meta to take advantage of critical, additional cable capacity while protecting U.S....
Google and Facebook Team Up for Pacific Light Cable Network
Facebook and Google are teaming up to build the highest capacity, trans-Pacific cable system to date. The Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN), which will stretch 12,800 km between Los Angeles and Hong Kong, will have an estimated cable capacity of 120 Tbps. The cable is expected to enter service in the summer of 2018. The project is organized by Pacific Light Data Communication Co. Ltd., a new company based in Hong Kong. TE SubCom has been...
Transpacific FASTER Cable Enters Service with 60 Tbps Capacity
The world's highest capacity undersea cable system has entered commercial service -- six fiber pairs capable of delivering 60 Terabits per second (Tbps) of bandwidth across the Pacific. FASTER is a 9,000km trans-Pacific cable connecting Oregon and two landing sites in Japan (Chiba and Mie prefectures). The system has extended connections to major hubs on the West Coast of the U.S. covering Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Portland and Seattle....