Google's Topaz cable to link Canada and Japan

Google unveiled plans for Topaz, the first-ever fiber cable to connect Canada and Asia.

The Topaz cable will house 16 fiber pairs, for a total capacity of 240 Terabits per second, and will feature Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) technology for flexibility in routing and advanced resilience.

Notably, the eastern-end of Topaz will use the original cable landing station in Vancouver employed by the 1960s era Commonwealth Pacific Cable System (COMPAC), a copper undersea cable linking Vancouver with Honolulu (United States), Sydney (Australia), and Auckland (New Zealand).

In a blog post, Bikash Koley,VP and Head of Google Global Networking and Head of Technology and Strategy, also notes that the Google consulted and partnered with First Nations communities in Canada on the project.

