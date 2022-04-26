Google promises planet-scale Media CDN

Google announced general availability of Media CDN, a new service to help media and entertainment customers to efficiently and intelligently deliver streaming experiences to viewers anywhere in the world.

In a blog post, Shailesh Shukla, Vice President and General Manager, Networking, Google Cloud, writes "Media CDN builds on the success of the existing Cloud CDN portfolio for web and API acceleration and complements it by enabling delivery of immersive media experiences."

"In addition to running on planet-scale infrastructure, Media CDN tailors delivery protocols to individual users and network conditions. Media CDN includes out-of-the-box support for QUIC (HTTP/3), TLS 1.3, and BBR, optimizing for last-mile delivery . When the Chrome team rolled out widespread support for QUIC, video rebuffer time decreased by more than 9% and mobile throughput increased by over 7%."

Media CDN also promises capabilities including ad insertion, ecosystem integrations and platform extensibility, and powerful AI/ML analytics. The platform includes deep integration with Google Cloud Armor for planet-scale DDoS protection and a rich set of capabilities to detect and mitigate attacks, prevent abuse, manage risk, and comply with regulatory or licensing requirements.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/networking/introducing-media-cdn







