Gigamon names Shane Buckley as president and CEO

Gigamon named Shane Buckley as its next president and CEO, replacing Paul Hooper who is stepping down after 10 years as CEO role but who will remain an active member of the Gigamon Board of Directors.

Buckley has served as the President and COO at Gigamon for four years where he has expanded the company’s business and markets worldwide. Prior to joining Gigamon in 2018, Buckley served as the CEO at Xirrus and President and CEO of Rohati Systems.

“As President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Shane demonstrated his abilities as a world-class executive by co-leading the company through both highly successful quarters in parallel with navigating the challenges of the global pandemic,” said Paul Hooper, outgoing CEO at Gigamon. “I am confident in passing the torch to Shane as I believe this marks an appropriate time for a transition in leadership as the company embarks on its next growth phase. I am leaving the company in good hands with a trusted, proven leader and friend.”

“Enterprises are quickly shifting toward hybrid and multi-cloud deployments to accelerate digital transformation initiatives but, unfortunately, they must contend with an ever-more dangerous threat landscape,” said Buckley. “I look forward to entering this new phase of growth focused on addressing the evolving requirements of our customers by investing in the deep observability solutions required to achieve the full agility of a resilient digital infrastructure without risk.”



