Fujitsu Network Communications announces new CEO

Fujitsu Network Communications named Shingo Mizuno as its new president and CEO, replacing Doug Moore, who has been appointed CEO of Fujitsu North America.

Mizuno is currently Global Head of the Fujitsu Network Business and has been with Fujitsu for 33 years. He currently serves on the board of directors for the IOWN Global Forum, and contributes to industry committees for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), Association of Radio Industries and Business (ARIB), Photonics Electronics Technology Research Association (PETRA) and the ITU-Association of Japan. Mizuno holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from Tokyo University of Science.

“Communications service providers are facing a radically different business environment, largely created by a convergence of technical and socioeconomic pressures,” said Mizuno. “To help our customers achieve greater business value, Fujitsu is paving the way to improved digital transformation technologies and open ecosystems.”

