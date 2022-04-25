Ericsson's factory in Poland hits 5G milestone

Ericsson has produced one million 5G radio products at the Flex Tczew factory in Poland.

The main products manufactured in the Tczew factory are basebands and radio modules, which combine to form the 5G base station.

In April this year, Ericsson will also start production of the latest generation of radio, the dual-band Radio 4490, which consumes 25% less power and is lighter than the current product.

"Nearly three years ago we decided to expand the production of 5G radios with our production partner Flex in their Tczew factory. Today we have reached a significant milestone with the millionth 5G radio product rolling off the production line” says Martin Mellor, Head of Ericsson in Poland. “This is a proud moment for us, and I would like to thank our hardworking team and our partner Flex for making it happen. In a very short time Tczew has become one of the company's main production operations, supporting our customers with 5G network rollouts across Europe."