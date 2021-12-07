Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Equinix acquires MainOne for west African data centers

Equinix completed its previously-announced US$320 million acquisition of MainOne, which is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. Founded by Funke Opeke in 2010, the company has enabled connectivity for the business community of Nigeria and now has digital infrastructure assets, including three operational data centers, with an additional facility in Lagos expected to open in April 2022.

Equinix said the deal augments its long-term strategy to become a leading African carrier-neutral digital infrastructure company.

Equinix to acquire MainOne data centers in Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire

Tuesday, December 07, 2021    

Equinix agreed to acquire MainOne, a leading West African data center and connectivity solutions provider, with presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d'Ivoire, for $320 million. 

MainOne's assets include:

  • Three operational data centers, with an additional facility under construction expected to open in Q1 2022. These facilities will add more than 64,000 gross square feet space to Platform Equinix, in addition to 570,000 square feet of land for future expansions.
  • An extensive submarine network extending 7,000 kilometers from Portugal to Lagos, Accra and along the west African coast, with landing stations in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.
  • A terrestrial network of more than 1,200 kilometers of reliable terrestrial fiber in Lagos, Edo and Ogun States. Connectivity to terrestrial sites extends across 65 PoPs (points of presence) in cities across Portugal, Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire.
  • Access to key internet exchanges enabling low latency to key global networks, including Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Google and Facebook.
  • An estimated 800+ business-to-business customers, including major international technology enterprises, social media companies, global telecommunications operators, financial service companies and cloud service providers.
  • Nearly 500 employees and a management team with a deep understanding of local and international markets.
  • The facilities generate approximately US$60M annualized (Q2'21LQA) revenue with a purchase multiple of approximately 14x EBITDA.

The acquisition is expected to close Q1 of 2022.

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix: "The acquisition of MainOne will represent a critical point of entry for Platform Equinix into the expansive and rapidly growing African market. MainOne's leading interconnection position and experienced management team represent critical assets in our aspirations to be the leading neutral provider of digital infrastructure in Africa. Growth of data consumption in Africa is amongst the fastest in the world, and our customers are looking for a trusted partner to pursue the opportunities presented by broad mobile adoption and greater connectivity across the region. MainOne's infrastructure, customer relationships, partner ecosystem and operating capability will extend the reach of Platform Equinix and bolster opportunities for customers in Africa and throughout the world."

Globally, Platform Equinix is comprised of 237 data centers across 65 metros and 27 countries.

Equinix acquires 4 data centers from Chile's Entel

Sunday, March 20, 2022    

Equinix agreed to acquire four data centers from Chile's  Empresa Nacional De Telecomunicaciones (Entel) for an enterprise value of approximately US$705 million. The deal includes three data centers in Santiago, Chile and one in Lima, Peru.Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix: "Latin America holds enormous potential, and our commitment to the region has exponentially grown since we entered back in 2011," said Charles Meyers, President...

READ MORE

EllaLink cites 30% less latency for gamers on transatlantic link

Tuesday, February 08, 2022    

EllaLink said its new fiber optic submarine cable linking Europe with Latin America enables gamers on both continents to play online matches with 30% less latency. EllaLink has entered into a partnership with IP Telecom - which provides differentiated IP transit access to the main content servers spread across the European continent - and with NoPing, a high-performance solution for latency improvement focused on the online gaming segment.Inaugurated...

READ MORE

Equinix and Singapore's GIC to build 2 data centers in Seoul

Wednesday, January 26, 2022    

Equinix and GIC, SINGAPORE'S sovereign wealth fund, agreed to form a US$525 million joint venture to develop and operate two xScale data centers in Seoul, Korea. GIC will own an 80% equity interest in the joint venture, and Equinix will own the remaining 20% equity interest. The two facilities under this joint venture, to be named SL2x and SL3x, are expected to provide more than 45 megawatts (MW) of power capacity to serve the unique core workload...

READ MORE

Equinix announces its 10th data center in Paris

Monday, January 17, 2022    

Equinix unveiled plans for its 10th data center in Paris.  The new site, named PA10, will be part of the Equinix Saint-Denis campus. Phase 1 of PA10 is due to provide 3,775 m2 of colocation space and 1,525 cabinets of capacity. Upon completion of all planned phases, the full site is expected to generate 5,775  m2 of colocation space with ~2,250 cabinets.PA10 is targeted to utilize 100% renewable energy. New sustainability technology employed...

READ MORE