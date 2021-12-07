Equinix acquires MainOne for west African data centers

Equinix completed its previously-announced US$320 million acquisition of MainOne, which is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. Founded by Funke Opeke in 2010, the company has enabled connectivity for the business community of Nigeria and now has digital infrastructure assets, including three operational data centers, with an additional facility in Lagos expected to open in April 2022.

Equinix said the deal augments its long-term strategy to become a leading African carrier-neutral digital infrastructure company.

Equinix to acquire MainOne data centers in Nigeria, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire



