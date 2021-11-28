EllaLink opens PoP with Brazil's GlobeNet

EllaLink announced a new PoP with GlobeNet in Fortaleza, Brazil.
GlobeNet offers direct low-latency routes and advanced IT infrastructure in its CLSs and data centers in Brazil. It also operates a submarine cable network that covers more than 26.000 km, passing through Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Bermuda, Venezuela and the USA.
EllaLink cites 30% less latency for gamers on transatlantic link
EllaLink said its new fiber optic submarine cable linking Europe with Latin America enables gamers on both continents to play online matches with 30% less latency. EllaLink has entered into a partnership with IP Telecom - which provides differentiated IP transit access to the main content servers spread across the European continent - and with NoPing, a high-performance solution for latency improvement focused on the online gaming segment.Inaugurated...
EllaLink and Equinix see big performance gain on Brazil-to-Europe route
Equinix and Ellalink, which recently inaugurated service on its high-capacity cable between Latin America and Europe, report that the new system is delivering a 50% increase in network performance between data centers in Brazil and Portugal and Spain when compared to routes that had to previously transit through North America. EllaLink's subsea cable system provides direct connectivity to Equinix’s International Business Exchange (IBX)...