EllaLink opens PoP with Brazil's GlobeNet

Saturday, April 30, 2022    

EllaLink announced a new PoP with GlobeNet in Fortaleza, Brazil. 

Brazilian customers of GlobeNet will be able to use the EllaLink cable - which stretches 6,000 km between Fortaleza (Ceará) and Sines (Portugal) - to access service content providers and Internet Exchange Points (IXs) in Europe. Similarly, European companies will be able to use the EllaLink cable to access GlobeNet's network.

GlobeNet offers direct low-latency routes and advanced IT infrastructure in its CLSs and data centers in Brazil. It also operates a submarine cable network that covers more than 26.000 km, passing through Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Bermuda, Venezuela and the USA.


EllaLink cites 30% less latency for gamers on transatlantic link

Tuesday, February 08, 2022    

EllaLink said its new fiber optic submarine cable linking Europe with Latin America enables gamers on both continents to play online matches with 30% less latency. EllaLink has entered into a partnership with IP Telecom - which provides differentiated IP transit access to the main content servers spread across the European continent - and with NoPing, a high-performance solution for latency improvement focused on the online gaming segment.Inaugurated...

EllaLink and Equinix see big performance gain on Brazil-to-Europe route

Sunday, November 28, 2021    

 Equinix and Ellalink, which recently inaugurated service on its high-capacity cable between Latin America and Europe, report that the new system is delivering a 50% increase in network performance between data centers in Brazil and Portugal and Spain when compared to routes that had to previously transit through North America. EllaLink's subsea cable system provides direct connectivity to Equinix’s International Business Exchange (IBX)...

