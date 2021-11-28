EllaLink opens PoP with Brazil's GlobeNet

EllaLink announced a new PoP with GlobeNet in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Brazilian customers of GlobeNet will be able to use the EllaLink cable - which stretches 6,000 km between Fortaleza (Ceará) and Sines (Portugal) - to access service content providers and Internet Exchange Points (IXs) in Europe. Similarly, European companies will be able to use the EllaLink cable to access GlobeNet's network.

GlobeNet offers direct low-latency routes and advanced IT infrastructure in its CLSs and data centers in Brazil. It also operates a submarine cable network that covers more than 26.000 km, passing through Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Bermuda, Venezuela and the USA.

