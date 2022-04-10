Elisa Polystar acquires FRINX for network automation

Elisa Polystar has acquired FRINX s.r.o, a Slovak telecom network automation software supplier. Financial terms were not disclosed.

FRINX is a privately owned software provider founded in Bratislava, Slovakia, in 2016. The company cites deployments with leading CSPs. The company has around 40 experts working in its projects.

Elisa Polystar is a world-leading network automation and analytics solutions provider, serving over 120 CSPs globally. With its background as an international business of Finland’s largest CSP, Elisa Polystar’s solutions are proven and tested in live networks.

Elisa Polystar says FRINX products and software will complement its own zero-touch automation and analytics offering, which helps communications service providers (CSPs) automate their network management processes in a multivendor telecom network environment.

Gerhard Wieser, CEO and co-founder of FRINX: “We are excited about the possibilities for us and our customers that arise from joining Elisa Polystar. Elisa Polystar is a true pioneer in network automation and operates globally. By joining them, we get access to a global sales channel as well as increased machine learning capabilities and resources. For our own people, it means a chance to join an extended global network of software professionals with more opportunities for personal growth and broader career opportunities.”

Kirsi Valtari, EVP for Automation at Elisa Polystar: “I am happy to welcome the very skilled FRINX experts to join our Automation team. FRINX products and software are a fantastic complement to our own suite of automation solutions, and we’re excited about the possibilities for collaboration going forward. Together, we will be able to create new and even better ways to enhance the operations of customers of both Elisa Polystar and FRINX.”

