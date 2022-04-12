Ekinops reports strong Q1 demand and +20% revenue growth

Ekinops reported Q1 2022 consolidated revenue of €27.8m, up 20% vs. Q1 2021 (+19% at constant scope). At constant scope and exchange rates, revenue rose 16%, in line with the 2022 annual target for organic growth at least equal to that of 2021 (+12%).

The company reported growth in all of its businesses, with software and services up +64%. Profiting from the strength of its Services activity, its SDN (Software Defined Networks) solutions, the network function virtualization solutions, and the contribution of SixSq's activities, revenue generated by software and services rose by +64% over the quarter.

The share of software and services continued to increase, and now accounts for 17% of the Group's quarterly revenue, versus 12% one year prior, and 14% for full year 2021.

Optical Transport activity showed a strong increase over Q1 2022, thanks to the success of the 200 Gb/s and 400 Gb/s WDM systems.

In North America, which totals 18% of Group's sales, Ekinops achieved vigorous quarterly growth of +54% in Q1 2022 (+42% in US dollars). This performance is the result of an extremely solid increase in the activity of both Optical Transport and Access solutions.

EMEA (Europe - excl. France - Middle East & Africa) region, which represents 42% of the Group's activity, achieved growth of +21% for the quarter, underpinned largely by Optical Transport solutions, particularly in Germany.

https://www.ekinops.com/news/corporate/q1-2022-strong-demand-and-20-revenue-growth